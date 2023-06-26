Hotfix 8 NOW LIVE!

Hey everyone,
Kicking off the week with a wee hotfix to rectify some of the issues found over the weekend. We're full swing on developing Chapter One (which we'll talk about soon in a blog post), but will continually do performance fixes/updates every Monday (NZST) and more through the week if needed. Additionally, every Friday (NZST) we will continue to deploy a Minor Content patch. People asking for expanded inventory size and other upgrades might want to take a peep this week..
Vehicles
- Extended Axles and improved collision for the Oxen Mulcher
UI/UX
-
Added undiscovered locations to DestiNation, as well as a counter indicating full completion of discoveries. This will dynamically change as we add more discoverable locations.
-
Moved sell All Junk button.
-
Mission counter on GetAJob now properly reflects mission count in-game
Bugs
-
Now correctly reading if a player owns the Founders Pack or not. Some users were experiencing an issue where if a client joined the game without owning the DLC, it would cause other players who do indeed own it not to see their verified crookbook tag and Box Knight outfit in wardrobes.
-
Weapons now properly displaying and accessible in Car Inventories (Crutches and Tennis Rackets)
-
TR3 (Ride On) Mission now should properly show markers as to where to go (Welty's house), and the incoming texts from Welty should now show correctly as well
-
Oxen Mulchers should now properly respawn in world outside Hardware shops
