Hotfix 8 NOW LIVE!

Hey everyone,

Kicking off the week with a wee hotfix to rectify some of the issues found over the weekend. We're full swing on developing Chapter One (which we'll talk about soon in a blog post), but will continually do performance fixes/updates every Monday (NZST) and more through the week if needed. Additionally, every Friday (NZST) we will continue to deploy a Minor Content patch. People asking for expanded inventory size and other upgrades might want to take a peep this week..

Vehicles

Extended Axles and improved collision for the Oxen Mulcher

UI/UX

Added undiscovered locations to DestiNation, as well as a counter indicating full completion of discoveries. This will dynamically change as we add more discoverable locations.

Moved sell All Junk button.

Mission counter on GetAJob now properly reflects mission count in-game

Bugs