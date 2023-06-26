 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 26 June 2023

Off to the races!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Race Track

Redesigned track for a smoother race. New signs for your viewing pleasure.

New Opponents

No more easy races, new opponents pose more of a challenge.
Added many new opponents with varying degrees of difficulty.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
