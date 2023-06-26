 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Something's Out There update for 26 June 2023

EA Alpha 70

Share · View all patches · Build 11556961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • option to show player names added to settings
  • radio item added

Updated

  • Aposta map major changes
  • Rake AI improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2211261 Depot 2211261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link