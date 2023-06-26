 Skip to content

少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 26 June 2023

Update on June 26, 2023: New NPC Miss Bee debuts!

Share · View all patches · Build 11556947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Open Yangguan Room 2f - Hell
  2. Add a new interactive NPC - Miss Bee
  3. New Animation - Spring Medicine Beverage
  4. New Animation - With Bee Mother Lily H
  5. New mini game - making milk tea
  6. A new Combination lock needs to be decrypted.

Changed files in this update

