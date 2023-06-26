- Open Yangguan Room 2f - Hell
- Add a new interactive NPC - Miss Bee
- New Animation - Spring Medicine Beverage
- New Animation - With Bee Mother Lily H
- New mini game - making milk tea
- A new Combination lock needs to be decrypted.
少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 26 June 2023
Update on June 26, 2023: New NPC Miss Bee debuts!
