 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 26 June 2023

V1.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11556863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  1. Automatically sell runestones
    Revise:
  2. Optimize the battle information display
  3. When obtaining a legendary item, there is a 1% chance of obtaining full attributes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link