We've added some network protocols designed to help players on limited port networks (mainly public networks that might be heavily port-restricted like at a hospital, hotel, coffee shop etc). If you got stuck on the start screen before, give this patch a try!
Cards and Castles 2 update for 26 June 2023
Networking Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
- Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update