Cards and Castles 2 update for 26 June 2023

Networking Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11556802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added some network protocols designed to help players on limited port networks (mainly public networks that might be heavily port-restricted like at a hospital, hotel, coffee shop etc). If you got stuck on the start screen before, give this patch a try!

Changed files in this update

Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
  • Loading history…
