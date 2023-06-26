6/25/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11556783 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 03:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

More changes based on community feedback. :-)

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39690716/a9c31198cc8e60934f3b722558c7e92af17a4db1.png[/img]

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the mouse cursor being able to go slightly off screen to the right and bottom (It still acts a bit wonky when fullscreened but it won't get visually lost in nothingness anymore)

Changes & Additions:

Based on player request, I've added a pile of memory chips to the player apartment area (It has 15 total, you can choose to take 5, 10, or 15 of them - As you take them by 5's, the pile will visually get smaller and smaller, but should greatly help with people who were still not fond of the save system despite my recent work to make it more casual - This in total will give you 15 additional free saves which can be used anywhere and anytime)

Deja Vu world modifier now autosaves each new game day instead of giving a free memory chip

Improved contrast filter on the UI window

Made the scroll arrows in menus have green instead of pink filling and made them high contrast

Improved the sharpness of the mouse cursor, made it high contrast, and replaced the pink with green

Improved the X-coordinate detection of the mouse location significantly for better handling in selection windows (It was pretty far off)

Improved the Y-coordinate detection of the mouse location slightly for better handling in selection windows (Only was slightly off)

Added a low volume sound effect with slightly higher pitch than the default for when you use the mouse to change the currently selected option in a selection window

Stashes are now marked with green mouse label text

Slightly brightened the default mouse label text color (Gold/Yellow)

Some other minor tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː