 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neophyte update for 26 June 2023

v0.3.03 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11556720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Other
  • Gamepad button "B"/"O" can now be rebound.
  • When rebinding a button using gamepad input, the "START"/"OPTIONS" buttons is now used to cancel the rebinding instead of "B"/"O".

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1409531 Depot 1409531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link