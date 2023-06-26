 Skip to content

Dreamcutter update for 26 June 2023

V1.03 - SFW/Streamer Mode - Save Slots

Build 11556620

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new patch is out! Here's what we included, in an itemized list, not all-inclusive, in no particular order!

-SFW Mode available through options menu
-Prompt appears on a fresh install (i.e. no previous save files) asking if you'd like SFW mode turned on
-5 manual save file slots
-An autosave slot
-Small changes to item placements and hub
-Haley now flashes green instead of red at optimal distance point during swing
-Credits are actually correct now
-General bug fixes, especially to the Flee To Sanctuary option

Let us know in the community tab if you find anything else! Enjoy!

