V1.03 - SFW/Streamer Mode - Save Slots

The new patch is out! Here's what we included, in an itemized list, not all-inclusive, in no particular order!

-SFW Mode available through options menu

-Prompt appears on a fresh install (i.e. no previous save files) asking if you'd like SFW mode turned on

-5 manual save file slots

-An autosave slot

-Small changes to item placements and hub

-Haley now flashes green instead of red at optimal distance point during swing

-Credits are actually correct now

-General bug fixes, especially to the Flee To Sanctuary option

Let us know in the community tab if you find anything else! Enjoy!