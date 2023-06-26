 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 26 June 2023

Sunday Late Night Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11556615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added nest with eggs that can be collected around where the birds spawn in the arcane isles
-Added rocks in Arcane Isles
-Added new enemy hidden in the arcane isles
-Made crystal monsters be seen from further away
-Made action camera mode smoother
-Change sensitivity of the controls for looking around for player 2 of co OP

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1992941 Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link