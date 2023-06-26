-Added nest with eggs that can be collected around where the birds spawn in the arcane isles
-Added rocks in Arcane Isles
-Added new enemy hidden in the arcane isles
-Made crystal monsters be seen from further away
-Made action camera mode smoother
-Change sensitivity of the controls for looking around for player 2 of co OP
Realm Of Cubes update for 26 June 2023
Sunday Late Night Update
