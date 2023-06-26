6.26 Update: Adjusted Dash immunity time&Energy Tank drops, fixed scene visuals

Optimizations

Extended the immunity duration for Dash

Optimized conflicts that occurred after remapping certain keys

Optimized saving system by adding integrity checks

Energy Tank S now has a chance to drop after finishing a battle room

The Big Brother store now sells Energy Tank of at least medium size or larger

Bosses now drop Energy Tank of at least medium size or larger

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug that the visual effects animations of scene would sometimes persist in certain situations

Fixed the bug that getting hit by certain enemies would immobilize the character

Fixed the bug that using the character Lee and entering the Factory map would still display the Crimson's body at the gate

🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3675547700996733483

Player Questionnaire

The game is still in Early Access. For an EA game, we believe that the most valuable opportunity is to be able to communicate with the community in order to better optimize the game. Here we would like to invite you to fill out our questionnaire:

Google Questionnaire Link[noparse] (https://forms.gle/rqASxBfSh2CCYsD28)[/noparse]

Based on your feedback, we will design our roadmap for the next development stage. No matter how long you have played, whether you have completed the game, or whether you have comments on the game, you can tell us in the questionnaire. We will read every questionnaire sentence by sentence and take every feedback seriously.

If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43014373/6a47311c505b5598aee2a9f5b3bd84937d6a83ee.jpg[/img]