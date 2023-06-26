6.26 Update: Adjusted Dash immunity time&Energy Tank drops, fixed scene visuals

Optimizations
- Extended the immunity duration for Dash
- Optimized conflicts that occurred after remapping certain keys
- Optimized saving system by adding integrity checks
- Energy Tank S now has a chance to drop after finishing a battle room
- The Big Brother store now sells Energy Tank of at least medium size or larger
- Bosses now drop Energy Tank of at least medium size or larger
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that the visual effects animations of scene would sometimes persist in certain situations
- Fixed the bug that getting hit by certain enemies would immobilize the character
- Fixed the bug that using the character Lee and entering the Factory map would still display the Crimson's body at the gate
🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing
The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!
Player Questionnaire
The game is still in Early Access. For an EA game, we believe that the most valuable opportunity is to be able to communicate with the community in order to better optimize the game. Here we would like to invite you to fill out our questionnaire:
Based on your feedback, we will design our roadmap for the next development stage. No matter how long you have played, whether you have completed the game, or whether you have comments on the game, you can tell us in the questionnaire. We will read every questionnaire sentence by sentence and take every feedback seriously.
