Home Sweet Home : Online update for 26 June 2023

Weekly Maintenance Announcement | PATCH 02

Share · View all patches · Build 11556496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44041559/464ab120261b833b357cbb1a031b417673d93073.png[/img]

Announcement from the Home Sweet Home : Online Team

We would like to inform you that the scheduled server maintenance, originally planned for Thursday June 29th, 2023 will now be rescheduled to Tuesday June 27th, 2023. The maintenance window will be from 11:00 AM (GMT+7) to 2:00 PM (GMT+7). In order to ensure the security of players' IDs, We kindly request all players to log out of the game during the mentioned period. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11556496
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2334221
