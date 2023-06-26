Weekly Maintenance Announcement | PATCH 02

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement from the Home Sweet Home : Online Team

We would like to inform you that the scheduled server maintenance, originally planned for Thursday June 29th, 2023 will now be rescheduled to Tuesday June 27th, 2023. The maintenance window will be from 11:00 AM (GMT+7) to 2:00 PM (GMT+7). In order to ensure the security of players' IDs, We kindly request all players to log out of the game during the mentioned period. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

