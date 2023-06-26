 Skip to content

Arobynn: Below The Surface update for 26 June 2023

Update 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 11556474

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Inventory
Inventory sell for values for forge materials added.
Inventory sorting functions. You can now sort your inventory :)

Multiplayer IK Testing
Roomscale IK Testing
Stationary IK Testing

