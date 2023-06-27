 Skip to content

The Indigo Parallel update for 27 June 2023

Update 3.0

The Indigo Parallel update for 27 June 2023

Update 3.0

Build 11556462

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 New Ending Added.

Collision with some entities will send you to another world such as:

  • The Flesh Maze
  • Red Temple
  • Eye and Hand World
  • Sunny Place
  • Dark City
  • The Room
  • ??????????

New Music Added to newer levels.

Light flickering fix in some levels.
Removed all procedural generated texture for optimization.
More areas light up with Japanese text.
Skybox changes in the low poly world.
Most of the eyes on the ground removed in the backrooms level.
Adjusted some of the Rocks in the mines to find an item easier.

Revamped pause menu UI.
Bug Fixes with the Paused Menu.

