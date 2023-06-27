Update 3.0

1 New Ending Added.

Collision with some entities will send you to another world such as:

The Flesh Maze

Red Temple

Eye and Hand World

Sunny Place

Dark City

The Room

??????????

New Music Added to newer levels.

Light flickering fix in some levels.

Removed all procedural generated texture for optimization.

More areas light up with Japanese text.

Skybox changes in the low poly world.

Most of the eyes on the ground removed in the backrooms level.

Adjusted some of the Rocks in the mines to find an item easier.

Revamped pause menu UI.

Bug Fixes with the Paused Menu.