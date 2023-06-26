Update v0.1.01 patch

We've released a patch with the following fixes:
Support for Valve Index VR devices
- This is our initial support for the Index, we will continue to refine gameplay for the device.
- Note: Unlike the Oculus Rift and Meta Quest, users of the Valve Index access the player menu by pressing the thumbstick button (for players) and the "B" button (for the GM).
Game Master hat
- Fixed an issue where the GM's hat would drift and misalign over time.
Reconnecting after exit to menu
- On the Main Menu there is now a "connecting to network" message that disappears once network services have been established.
Added dungeon level to seed
- Repeated dungeons now have a slightly different seed based on the dungeon level, allowing a different layout each time a dungeon is encountered.
Changed files in this update