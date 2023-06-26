v7.99 - Now Available for Download!

The v7.99 update for ProjectSummerIce.com Presents: My First Date RPG is now available to download! Here are the update notes for v7.99:

v7.99

-Updated and edited game graphics and text

-Added a feature from the PlayStation 4 version to Story Three for Elliot

Also, we have updated our projected date for our game leaving Steam Early Access from "before the end of 2021." to "before the end of 2023." We're sorry for the inconvenience, and thank you for your support!

Stay tuned here and on our website ( http://ProjectSummerIce.com ) for new version release updates!

Thank you for playing, reading, and watching!