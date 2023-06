After a year of waiting and a week of demo, the game is finally out.

This is our first project ever and to have finally released it to the public on a such an iconic gaming platform, it is nothing but a great honour.

Enjoy, it's free to play!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1996500/The_Purge_Dilemma/

A big thank you to whoever has helped us test the game and the open-beta players during the Steam Next Fest. Without your help and feedback this would never have been possible.