Lovely Planet 2: April Skies update for 26 June 2023

Update 13.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11556323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

A quick update to fix the issue of FPS drop in levels with expanding red-blob things. This update limits their size so the game engine doesn't feel the heat from checking collisions between supermassive objects.

Also the on-screen animation from being killed by a red-blob was missing and has been restored ❤️‍🩹

Another unique bug allows players to use the expanding red-blob thing to shoot into the sky, aptly named the "Superman Bug". I have made changes to address this but I think it's still possible to hit the right spot and launch into orbit.

Hope you had a great weekend! Until next time 🙌

Infinite Bliss ✨

