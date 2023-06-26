Update 13.4

Hello there!

A quick update to fix the issue of FPS drop in levels with expanding red-blob things. This update limits their size so the game engine doesn't feel the heat from checking collisions between supermassive objects.

Also the on-screen animation from being killed by a red-blob was missing and has been restored ❤️‍🩹

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35211895/13f97e056aee7be231119311679601e25fd2e6a6.gif[/img]

Another unique bug allows players to use the expanding red-blob thing to shoot into the sky, aptly named the "Superman Bug". I have made changes to address this but I think it's still possible to hit the right spot and launch into orbit.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35211895/26abdf49e00d5227ec8136cb05977db0c78c133f.gif[/img]

Hope you had a great weekend! Until next time 🙌

Infinite Bliss ✨