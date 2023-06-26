Update 0.11.0 and exciting news!

A new update has just been released (0.11.0)!

This update brings a few bug fixes as follows;

Weapons don't collide with the wall behind the player when spawning anymore

The characters won't clip through walls at high speed

New character physics, both for player and enemies

Boss rooms are now locked when entering them, to prevent cheesing in a doorway

In addition to these fixes, the following features have been added;

Implemented a sector based lighting system

E2M2 is now playable!

And now for the main announcement;

In the last update, I mentioned that we would be having a new level designer on the team. While Viscerafest's developer, Noah Dickinson, was kind enough to offer his help, in the mean time, a lot has happened, and plans have had to change.

From now on, Extraneum will be teaming up with, and published under Hellforge Studios, the indie game publisher behind amazing titles such as Age of Hell, Selaco, Disdain, and many more!

With their help, it's my hope that Extraneum will finally be able to end up looking and playing the way it was meant to be!

Also, if you want to listen to the Extraneum soundtrack composed by Ben Sua, we made it available for free on Youtube, and you can check it out at the following link; https://www.youtube.com/@hearmetxt/playlists

As always, thank you so much for your support, and stay awesome! :)