We are Eva update for 26 June 2023

Minor Fix 1.0.025

Share · View all patches · Build 11556274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug due to which some entries were not added to the leaderboards
  • Fixed a bug due to which the timer at the end of the game displayed an incorrect value

