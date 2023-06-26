Fruit Update: 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Have you ever been stuck on a level trying to find a secret fruit that has been hiding behind a secret wall in a random spot? You were sure that you have touched every wall possible, right?

You will never be in that situation again! (At least in Tamagoneko)

We are thankful to our first players who provided this valuable piece of feedback and because of that we have improved that aspect of a game!

Almost every fruit has been reworked and now it will be visible on the screen when you play through a level the normal way, no more hidden stuff and wall sniffing! But that doesn't mean that we removed a challenge: you still have to find a path to a fruit or complete an additional setup to get that sweet collectable!

If you have already collected most of the fruits, this update may be the reason for you to check the New Game+ feature ;)

Or maybe you have been skipping fruits altogether? Now there is a great opportunity to come back and collect them! (Bonus world is waiting for you)

We have also adjusted prices in the cosmetics menu, now there should be less useless coins left after completing the game.

Added:

New "Blazing" effect as a reward for getting the "Speedrunner" achievement. Current reward has been moved to the "Juicy Ending" achievement. You should receive the appropriate one the first time you load a save after the update.

In-game output-only console that can provide some info if anything breaks.

Level changes:

Around 80 fruits in levels throughout the game have been reworked and now never require touching every wall in order to find it.

With reworked fruits some levels have received additional small challenges.

A couple of small balance and difficulty changes, mostly related to fruits.

Other changes: