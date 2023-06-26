 Skip to content

Escape from the Marble Monster update for 26 June 2023

2 Play Modes Available! Completely avoid motion sickness in Classic Mode!

Changes in Version 1.0.6

  • Now you can play in Classic Mode and Original Mode: Classic means you apply the force directly into the marble (like other marble's games), and original is rotating the world. Also Classic mode has a 2D camera movement, and it allows you to play the entire game avoiding motion sickness.

  • The problem to Get 3 stars when collect all stars and all hourglasses in all levels in all difficulties is fixed.

  • Monster falling through the floor while streaming or recording with OBS is fixed.

Enjoy!

