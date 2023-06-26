- Added companions as a list of images to the character sheet.
- Clicking near the character sheet companion / page switch arrows no longer closes the character sheet. If you use the mouse, it's easier to use mouse wheel to switch between companions and right mouse button to switch the page. Added a tooltip near the arrows to mention the mouse commands.
- When in exchange-mode in inventory, left clicking your character now resets to your equipment / backpack.
Zorbus update for 26 June 2023
Update notes for release 59.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2125422 Depot 2125422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update