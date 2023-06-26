 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 26 June 2023

Update notes for release 59.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11556181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added companions as a list of images to the character sheet.
  • Clicking near the character sheet companion / page switch arrows no longer closes the character sheet. If you use the mouse, it's easier to use mouse wheel to switch between companions and right mouse button to switch the page. Added a tooltip near the arrows to mention the mouse commands.
  • When in exchange-mode in inventory, left clicking your character now resets to your equipment / backpack.

