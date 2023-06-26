 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Locuras en el Banaverso update for 26 June 2023

patch June 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 11556168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the challenge in level 2 where you had to collect two cranks in order to access a point that opens a gate.

The timer for that gate was removed as it was unnecessary and caused technical difficulties.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2424231 Depot 2424231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link