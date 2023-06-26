Fixes:
- Fix for the omniversal XP multiplier not being displayed correctly.
- Fix for alchemy sometimes duplicating items in certain situations.
Tweaks:
- Clicking the "?" help button on recruitment buildings should now display possible heroes.
- An overall recruitment building level indicator should now be displayed next to "Upgrades".
- For heroes wth the "Machine, Self-Repairing" passive, they should now defend by AI settings, even if they are the only living hero.
- After finding 1,000 total eggs, monster names should now appear in the egg's item title.
- Daily Dungeon's maximum possible number of item rewards has been increased.
Changed files in this update