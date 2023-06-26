 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 26 June 2023

v0.11.76

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fix for the omniversal XP multiplier not being displayed correctly.
  • Fix for alchemy sometimes duplicating items in certain situations.

Tweaks:

  • Clicking the "?" help button on recruitment buildings should now display possible heroes.
  • An overall recruitment building level indicator should now be displayed next to "Upgrades".
  • For heroes wth the "Machine, Self-Repairing" passive, they should now defend by AI settings, even if they are the only living hero.
  • After finding 1,000 total eggs, monster names should now appear in the egg's item title.
  • Daily Dungeon's maximum possible number of item rewards has been increased.

