 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pretend Cars Racing update for 26 June 2023

The gladiators join the race

Share · View all patches · Build 11556156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this new update, a new car class is available in the game. Seven new cars, classics in every sense, depicting 1975 and 1976 vehicles. They are small and powerful, difficult to master and extremely fun to drive, where sliding in every corner is the way to go.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43471780/0027a45ff8073b8907da85b7507dd8d4e682b9b3.png[/img]

Unlock this new content in the Career Mode, and access a new championship, the Gladiator Cup, a well deserved name for drivers that gave it all to win a race.

With this new content, Pretend Cars Racing has a total of 74 cars!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2269281 Depot 2269281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link