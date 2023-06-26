The gladiators join the race

With this new update, a new car class is available in the game. Seven new cars, classics in every sense, depicting 1975 and 1976 vehicles. They are small and powerful, difficult to master and extremely fun to drive, where sliding in every corner is the way to go.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43471780/0027a45ff8073b8907da85b7507dd8d4e682b9b3.png[/img]

Unlock this new content in the Career Mode, and access a new championship, the Gladiator Cup, a well deserved name for drivers that gave it all to win a race.

With this new content, Pretend Cars Racing has a total of 74 cars!