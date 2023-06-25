Hotfix: 2.2.1.9

Controller mode is currently broken, due Steam is not reading the default configuration file, or that it was setup incorrectly. This is still being looked into, and will be solved for the next hotfix and/or update.

Added missing server_cvar event

Added new cvar "sv_voiceproximity_radius"

Added "rcon" and "gospec" admin commands.

Added "bool Utils.IsCampaign(const string& in szCampaign) const"

Added English, Italian and Brazilian notes for RoanokePD

Fixed where the game would go into demonstration mode.

Fixed a possible crash with sv_tags

Fixed where you could see the void in Potato Mode on cf_underground

Fixed where the player could get stuck in the apartments on cp_broadway

Fixed admin slay using "explode" as suicide

Fixed Sniper dropping 1 bullet and deagle dropping everything

Fixed where the client could softlock the game when downloading assets (if max players override and custom mode got enabled while they were downloading)

Updated ASCompiler and vice

Updated host_timescale to only support the value down to 0.01 and maximum to 50. This should fix where it would brick the clients (on the same server, or if they joined other servers)