Play offline option

Hello, good morning.

In this update, we have addressed your feedback regarding user registration, which is completely reasonable, and we didn't realize it could happen. We also apologize for not reacting to this sooner as Steam doesn't notify us of reviews (there's probably an option somewhere, but we're new to Steam, and I think it's starting to show, haha).

Just to be safe, I'm going to repeat here what was said in the comments:

The login system works this way because the game is cross-platform. It wasn't compatible to use the Steam system on Google Play, for example. Other reasons include serving multiplayer users, avatar creation, money counting, friend lists, and purchases of units or skins you've made.

By the way, I'll leave a link here for those who want to try the game on Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Chackpower.Exorsite&hl=en-US&ah=UuMuWO8vXLO2vmOjFELlIjXvRR4

It's the same game; we're updating them in parallel, so you can continue playing on the platform you prefer. On Android, there are advertisements every time you return to the main menu, which might help us maintain the servers.

Anyway, what I mainly wanted to announce is that the option to play offline is now available for those players who don't want to create an account or for those who had trouble with the registration process.

(If something goes wrong, please let us know in as much detail as possible so we can try to find a quick solution.)

If you could comment on posts like these, it would be better since Steam does send us these notifications, haha