I updated the beta with one of the last things missing in the game's original concept: the world beneath.

You can now explore more of the underworld of Ilha Grande and discover many of its alternative shortcuts.

I also added many fixes for the bugs reported by Fluffie the Sock. Thank you again!

I hope you have a nice week ahead!

Sincerely,

Bone Collectors.