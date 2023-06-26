 Skip to content

Max Massacre update for 26 June 2023

Max Massacre released

Share · View all patches · Build 11556037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Max Massacre is a short fantasy visual novel which was originally released in 2016, but never quite made it to Steam until now.

With the release on Steam, this new build of Max Massacre has been rewritten (code-wise, not story-wise) and includes among other changes:

  • complete overhaul of the GUI to work better across different screen sizes and resolutions
  • improved controller and touch support
  • improved menu navigation
  • added new settings, including text size, text color, textbox opacity, 1280x800 resolution (Steam Deck), and others
  • added auto and quick save/load categories and added more save slots
  • added screens which were absent from the previous build

On Steam specifically there have also been achievements and cross-platform (Windows, Mac, Linux) cloud saves added.

