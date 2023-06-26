Max Massacre released

Max Massacre is a short fantasy visual novel which was originally released in 2016, but never quite made it to Steam until now.

With the release on Steam, this new build of Max Massacre has been rewritten (code-wise, not story-wise) and includes among other changes:

complete overhaul of the GUI to work better across different screen sizes and resolutions

improved controller and touch support

improved menu navigation

added new settings, including text size, text color, textbox opacity, 1280x800 resolution (Steam Deck), and others

added auto and quick save/load categories and added more save slots

added screens which were absent from the previous build

On Steam specifically there have also been achievements and cross-platform (Windows, Mac, Linux) cloud saves added.