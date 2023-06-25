GAME BREAKING BUG FIX:

A bug was discovered today that could put your game in a state that you can't continue. This happens after getting through the 4 stages on Aion Station and after collecting the unknown item on the Desolate Planet map structure.

If you go back to Aion Station and discover the item in one of those stages it will put your game in an incompletable state. This is an issues for v2023.06.22 and earlier. It is fixed in v2023.06.25.

In the event you were affected by this and don't want to delete your file you can make manually edit some game files for you to be able to continue.

Browse game local files (right click in steam library> manage > browse local files)

Now open the following file:

Data/Saves/File1/meta.json

this file keeps track of all your meta states (the states that are maintained between worlds)

Find the key:

"MetaItemObtainedFocusAcquired": {

"$type": "DeltaEngine.GameState.State, Assembly-CSharp",

"Key": "MetaItemObtainedFocusAcquired",

"Value": 1,

"IsLocal": false

},

and set it to:

"MetaItemObtainedFocusAcquired": {

"$type": "DeltaEngine.GameState.State, Assembly-CSharp",

"Key": "MetaItemObtainedFocusAcquired",

"Value": 0,

"IsLocal": false

},

this is assuming you did this with the unknown item that you find in Desolate Surface. If you got further through the game and went back to Aion Station you'd have to set another value. It will be "MetaItemObtained" followed by whatever the name of the item you discovered there.

This issue is fixed in this version. Items discovered outside of Aion Station can no longer be used in Aion Station stages until they are discovered elsewhere.