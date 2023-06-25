General look-and-feel improvements

This patch contains a few small improvements to the game's overall feel.
- Action bar slots are now showing the remaining cooldown as a number, in addition to the cooldown animation.
- Tooltips now have a much more readable font. Some pixel art aesthetic had to be sacrificed, but readability is more important here.
- Added a camera shake effect to accompany powerful events like explosions and lightning strikes
- Taking damage gives much more obvious feedback and shows big red damage numbers above the player
- Added a wind sway effect to trees, and slightly improved the animation of falling leaves
- Slightly improved the visual and audio feedback of slime blast (primary combat ability)
- Player animation speed now depends on movement velocity, rather than always playing at the same speed
- Learning a talent will automatically refresh the currently selected skill to apply any possible changes
- Applied a slight gradient tint to make the color scheme more pleasant (but that's subjective)
- Dropped items will now be noticeably larger (with the exception of placeable tiles)
Changed files in this update