Gelatine update for 25 June 2023

General look-and-feel improvements

Gelatine update for 25 June 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains a few small improvements to the game's overall feel.

  • Action bar slots are now showing the remaining cooldown as a number, in addition to the cooldown animation.
  • Tooltips now have a much more readable font. Some pixel art aesthetic had to be sacrificed, but readability is more important here.
  • Added a camera shake effect to accompany powerful events like explosions and lightning strikes
  • Taking damage gives much more obvious feedback and shows big red damage numbers above the player
  • Added a wind sway effect to trees, and slightly improved the animation of falling leaves
  • Slightly improved the visual and audio feedback of slime blast (primary combat ability)
  • Player animation speed now depends on movement velocity, rather than always playing at the same speed
  • Learning a talent will automatically refresh the currently selected skill to apply any possible changes
  • Applied a slight gradient tint to make the color scheme more pleasant (but that's subjective)
  • Dropped items will now be noticeably larger (with the exception of placeable tiles)

