Carth Playtest update for 25 June 2023

Carth Alpha 1.95b1

~Added vegetation showing wetness and snow as needed
~Began working on adding wetness and snow to other game objects in game
~Small tweaks to UI issues
~Map work
~Added new enemy spawners
~Fixed bug with blacksmith merchant not showing items for sale
~Fixed bug with no way to craft bronze ingot
~Updated novice, apprentice, and adept blacksmithing
~Renaming for ease of use all feats
~Starting game off in winter now and showcasing new global weather systems
~Increased chance of stone harvesting
~Increased chance of Lime harvesting
~Adjusted chances of weather events due to seasons
~Adjusted weather and season length
~1 Year consists of 24 in game days
~Seasons broken up into 4 6 game day intervals
~Each has 0 - 100% chance weather depending on internal variables
~Starting players in middle of winter for time being
~Added lightning storms to global weather chances

