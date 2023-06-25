Carth Alpha 1.95b1

~Added vegetation showing wetness and snow as needed

~Began working on adding wetness and snow to other game objects in game

~Small tweaks to UI issues

~Map work

~Added new enemy spawners

~Fixed bug with blacksmith merchant not showing items for sale

~Fixed bug with no way to craft bronze ingot

~Updated novice, apprentice, and adept blacksmithing

~Renaming for ease of use all feats

~Starting game off in winter now and showcasing new global weather systems

~Increased chance of stone harvesting

~Increased chance of Lime harvesting

~Adjusted chances of weather events due to seasons

~Adjusted weather and season length

~1 Year consists of 24 in game days

~Seasons broken up into 4 6 game day intervals

~Each has 0 - 100% chance weather depending on internal variables

~Starting players in middle of winter for time being

~Added lightning storms to global weather chances