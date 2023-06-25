Had some issues with the game not starting or finishing loading then quiting. DirectX12 was the culprit and I exported this current version with strictly DirectX11 support so it should be compatible with most systems!
Body. Electric. update for 25 June 2023
DIRECTX11 Compatibility
