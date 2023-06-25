 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Body. Electric. update for 25 June 2023

DIRECTX11 Compatibility

Share · View all patches · Build 11555804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Had some issues with the game not starting or finishing loading then quiting. DirectX12 was the culprit and I exported this current version with strictly DirectX11 support so it should be compatible with most systems!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2140461 Depot 2140461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link