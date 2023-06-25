 Skip to content

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! update for 25 June 2023

Hotfix 2 for v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11555797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small fix that was causing the end of day theme music to not play. Stupid bug! You go squish now! ːcsdmadː ːcsd2angryː

