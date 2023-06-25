Ver. 0.5.7 released!
- performance updated
- pvp heroS heroX cover created
- sync damage calc on level up fix
- add call to prevent sync health on dead -0
- health calc sync on levelup with items bug fix
- chat bug fix updated
- testing pvp heroS vs heroX matches
- heroZ heroD locked
- heroX add slash effect
- 1vs1 and FFA panels,buttons in arena panel
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42712430/db3f432a1926d88528345e8133a97a623be3e065.png[/img]
1vs1 and FFA
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42712430/21a4260c38e1d22454261dca4daf9a0368df704f.png[/img]
heroX vs heroS
Martin Husar
Developer
