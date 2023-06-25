 Skip to content

Ka: Keepers & Assassins update for 25 June 2023

Ver. 0.5.7 released!

Build 11555796 · Last edited by Wendy

  • performance updated
  • pvp heroS heroX cover created
  • sync damage calc on level up fix
  • add call to prevent sync health on dead -0
  • health calc sync on levelup with items bug fix
  • chat bug fix updated
  • testing pvp heroS vs heroX matches
  • heroZ heroD locked
  • heroX add slash effect
  • 1vs1 and FFA panels,buttons in arena panel

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42712430/db3f432a1926d88528345e8133a97a623be3e065.png[/img]
1vs1 and FFA

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42712430/21a4260c38e1d22454261dca4daf9a0368df704f.png[/img]
heroX vs heroS

Join on Discord

Martin Husar
Developer

