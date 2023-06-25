New Mode & Quality of life v0.18

This update brings a new mode and various quality of life and bug fixes to Hood Warfare



New Mode: Gun Game

You spawn with a pistol. Every 3 kills you progress to the next weapon until the final weapon, the shank. The first to get a kill with the shank wins.

New Level Cap: Level 30

Level 30 is now the max level in the game. There are no unlockables to this level yet but they will be coming soon.

Full Controller Support (somewhat).

The game is now completely navigable with a controller with the exception of the login screen. Which will require a keyboard to input username and password. A virtual cursor can be controlled with the left stick.

Various Bug Fixes

Fixed Vatos spawning in the Crips spawn

Slightly Nerfed Grenade

Made glock semi auto again. Different variations of the glock will be coming with future updates including a glock with a switch.

New scope for the sniper

Team modes are now 5 per team instead of 6. (6 was too chaotic and too much spawn killing)

Changed main menu a bit

Made the flashlight bigger on the mall map due to it being a dark map

Shooting your gun now cancels out running with auto sprint enabled. So you dont have to manually stop running to shoot.

More small bug fixes

This is the first of many updates that will be comin soon so stay tuned

-Trap$tar