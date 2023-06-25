 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 25 June 2023

Patch 0.5129

Share · View all patches · Build 11555773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where an adventurer can have relationships with themself
  • Added a button to open the character page in the trainingsground when teaching an adventurer an skill or a new class
  • Added color coding on attributes so that you can see if they're modified by traits
  • Fixed some more spelling mistakes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
