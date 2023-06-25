- Fixed an issue where an adventurer can have relationships with themself
- Added a button to open the character page in the trainingsground when teaching an adventurer an skill or a new class
- Added color coding on attributes so that you can see if they're modified by traits
- Fixed some more spelling mistakes
Our Adventurer Guild update for 25 June 2023
Patch 0.5129
Patchnotes via Steam Community
