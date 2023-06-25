All kinds of cool stuff today including INFINITE RANDOM GENERATION!

-Added a party round for the bazooka

The bazooka has a party round now found in level FUN. It spreads confetti and kills anything that it hits, however it travels quite slow and doesn't have splash damage.

-Added trims to level run

These trims on the bottom and top of walls really add a lot to the level's look and feel! In addition, some more stuff has been added to the walls.

-Added more props and drains to the poolrooms

The poolrooms will look fresh with more elements of vaporwave architecture like roman columns. Plus, drains are now a thing. Ever wondered why the top room is dry? Well now you have an answer.

-Added 3 new songs

One song is for the BNTG base railway, one is for the elevator, and the last is for the Newton J Adams Realtor Company on level 9. That song was also featured in a partnership video with TAM. You can view the channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheAdamsResidence

-Revamped the Beverly room

This room in level 5 now has trims, baseboards, a better coffered ceiling, better lighting, and more subtle improvements. Being the main "Vista" of the level, it should look the best it can look.

-Revamped level FUN

An infinitely generated level with all kinds of props and content. Some small changes to the partygoer spawning has been made, and the party poppers are currently inoperational.

-Revamped level 19

Also an infinite level! The new level 19 is so much better and has all kinds of attic-y stuff like boxes, crates, and storage. There's also commonly insulation around. A beneficial thing about the infinitely generated levels is that they have biomes, this level has 2. One is a metal beam area, and the other is an area with a bunch of pillars and no insulation.

-Revamped the Terror Hotel Casino

Pretty much the same changes as the Beverly room redo. There are now trims, a coffered ceiling, and more detail pieces.

-Revamped the end of level RUN

The end of level RUN got a redo! The room is more red, with actual hospital props instead of just floating beds.

-Revamped level 62

This revamp adds more trees, fences, benches, grass, and shrubs. More streetlights are also present in front of the house. The barn model from the entrance to level 62 in level 37 has been added near spawn.

-Improved the m79 and china lake

Previously, it was nigh-impossible to hit anything with them. Not any longer!

-Swapped the shell eject directions on shotguns to be more realistic

Self-explanatory

-Added a casino chris sports card to the frontrooms

IT'S A DONNNNRUUUUSSS SKIN STEALER ROOKIE CARD! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? IT'S GOT THE POSSIBILITY OF FUTURE VALUE, SO ALLOW YOURSELF TO AFFORD THIS OPPORTUNITY! LOOK, MORE SKIN STEALER CASINO CHRIS WAX PACKS!!! THIS IS THE BACKROOMS MEMORABILIA BLOWOUT GANG! RIP Don West, 1963-2022

Alright, that's a wrap for today, I hope you enjoy these changes! Don't forget to leave a review with your thoughts, it helps us more than anything. And, if you have the time, hop over to our discord at https://discord.gg/qm2mx2cdHh to talk about the game.