Update #93: Double Drop!

Templars! We are back again with the double drop of 4 new Relics in Update #93 just because we can't leave the other Templar classes out of the good fun. This time, we've got a Armor Plating, Reactor System, Expert-Proc and Weapon Mod to round out the set of Gear Level 8 Relics.

But first - a quick note about our upcoming game:

Play Cyber Knights Demo in Steam Next Fest

Our next tactical turn-based RPG draws upon everything we learned from creating Templar Battleforce - so we hope you'll come check out the world of Cyber Knights: Flashpoint. You can play its demo now, for free in the Steam Next Fest! If you're not up for a demo today, the demo will still be up next week - so check out the next game and add it to your wishlist!

Explore the dark future of 2231 as you run your crew of underworld mercenaries, pulling off high-stakes heists you choose from faction power players to survive. Cyber Knights wraps a world full of consequential story choices and character development around an extensive core of classic and new tactical RPG mechanics.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2059870/Cyber_Knights_Flashpoint_Demo

4 New Relic Wargear

With Update #93, we've added another 4 new relic wargears which match the last 4 added and all hit the new high of Gear Level 8 for wargear. You may have to adjust your gear, weapon and armor carry to make space for these mighty relics, but they come at the power level that is going to justify it.

The new Steelbone-Plating for Hydra, Neptune and Paladins .... The Vulcan Burner Reactor System for Engineer and Hydras ... The D-Sense Proc for mighty Berserkers only ... And finally the Bezgao Strike Kit for Soldiers and Neptunes ...

Across the board, the entire set also all add +22 HP or more, a nice bonus for their high Gear Level.

On-Going Mac OS Issues

While we had hoped that the last update would put put the mac OS issues behind us, they have not. We are not waiting on technical assistance from the Mac Team on how to resolve a app signing issue that is preventing the game from running on any version of mac OS.

We will get it sorted - apologies for the delay.

v2.7.15 - 6/25/2023