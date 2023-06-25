 Skip to content

Zorans: Resistance update for 25 June 2023

Minor Bug Fix Patch - A.0.0.71

Build 11555710

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nameplates and outlines for players should now display properly on first spawn.
  • Player / Bot join messages should now have team colors if assigned on non-host clients.
  • Slightly increased the accuracy on pistol / reduced spread from movement.
  • Halved time between shots for Burst Rifle.
  • Tab Scoreboard in game should now update properly for non-host clients.
  • Grenade (Q) has slightly less bounce and a bit more gravity.
  • Explosions (Grenades / Rockets) were not registering all hits properly, this is now fixed!

