_Negative tilt is now possible
_Improved lens deformation : you may need to re-set your settings.
_new lost of signal display
_Forest - bando is now a bit bigger
_Few small fix to the map: horizon
Uncrashed : FPV Drone Simulator update for 28 June 2023
Minor update
