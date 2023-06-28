 Skip to content

Uncrashed : FPV Drone Simulator update for 28 June 2023

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 11555588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Negative tilt is now possible
_Improved lens deformation : you may need to re-set your settings.
_new lost of signal display
_Forest - bando is now a bit bigger
_Few small fix to the map: horizon

Changed files in this update

