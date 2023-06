[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44119876/2033a4300de616a7981f4818b858257d7fe16266.png[/img]

EARLY ACCESS v0.2 - Introducing CO-OP!

I have been wanting to have a CO-OP mode for this game and because of life I have been forced to take a break from coding. But now the mode is functional and should be playable!

Please keep sending feedback!! It really, REALLY, REALLY helps.

All the best and enjoy,

Adam