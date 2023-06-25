 Skip to content

No Fair Play update for 25 June 2023

Update V0.93

Update V0.93

Share · View all patches · Build 11555513

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • If you run towards the ball and are close enough with no one between you and the ball, the ball control system will activate automatically. This should improve your ability to take control of the ball.

  • Improved teleport power when you are the ball owner (Ball lighting in green). Now if you aim to the ball when you teleport, you should teleport near the ball.

  • reducing ball control loss when the ball goes on the side of your character

  • Reducing Ragdoll impact, the character was projected violently, which can lead to synchronization problems.

  • Fixed the 30min option in lobby.

  • Fixed Parkour bug : sometimes a collision was not taken into account on some targets

