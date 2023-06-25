 Skip to content

Bounty: Drag Racing update for 25 June 2023

Bounty Drag Racing Update 0.2.0 is live

25 June 2023

Added New In-Game Qualifying Tools
Added New In-Game Bracket Tools
Fixed Wheelie Bars causing Sparks on some Outlaw Cars
Added Ability to move First Person camera by Right Clicking and moving the mouse
Added new Immersive First Person camera with Helmet and visual effects
Added ability to move the camera with controllers
Fixed the camera positions for the Top Fuel Bike
Lowered Effects of Weather by 50%

