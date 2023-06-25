 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 25 June 2023

Report for the Community #77

Share · View all patches · Build 11555475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, dear comrades of the Soviet Republic and avid fans of this marvelous game.

It's been two weeks since we released the waste management update for public testing. During this time, we've been hard at work fixing many bugs and other issues. We're focused on that, but we always strive to bring you something fresh and new with each report. And today, we have just the thing!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32841950/2493b6022999a3a32df7840890b278633c01c81d.jpg[/img]

Full story
Report for the Community #77 on SOVIETREPUBLIC.NET

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11555475
Tycoon Concept Content Depot 784151
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link