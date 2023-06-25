 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wolf Souls update for 25 June 2023

Patch 25.6.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11555443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed - ghoul bugged in attack animation during frozen state
changed - rolls mechanic costs stamina and you roll faster (longer distance in same time)
fixeed - souls from bosses and bat are in the ground texture
fixed - HP, stamina, mana bars are long default length, upgrade is not shown

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2421561 Depot 2421561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link