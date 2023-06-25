Patch 25.6.2023

fixed - ghoul bugged in attack animation during frozen state
changed - rolls mechanic costs stamina and you roll faster (longer distance in same time)
fixeed - souls from bosses and bat are in the ground texture
fixed - HP, stamina, mana bars are long default length, upgrade is not shown
