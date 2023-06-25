 Skip to content

Mad Miner update for 25 June 2023

V1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 11555411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added starter difficulty.

Easy Shelter: Advanced furnace and 12 gold ingots are added to the shelter.
Hard Shelter: Classic challenging Mad Miner start.

