Neon Nexus update for 25 June 2023

Update notes for June 25th

Share · View all patches · Build 11555337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a sensitivity slider (thanks jurr)
  • Fixed an issue with the "Play again" button not working
  • Stopped allowing players to pause in the win/lose screen
  • Fixed overlapping text in the character screen

