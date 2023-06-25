- Added a sensitivity slider (thanks jurr)
- Fixed an issue with the "Play again" button not working
- Stopped allowing players to pause in the win/lose screen
- Fixed overlapping text in the character screen
Neon Nexus update for 25 June 2023
Update notes for June 25th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2355171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update