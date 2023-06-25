Watch the cats play! 🐱

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Still not sure whether you want to try the Holy Stick! demo? 🐱



Take a look at this great stream prepared by Yoko and Ari! They surely were having meowtastic time playing Holy Stick!

🎮 Our game offers a wide selection of costumes, voices, weapons, and game modes that promise endless hours of fun. Experience the thrill of split-screen battles with up to 4 players on your couch or challenge online opponents in intense multiplayer showdowns. Prepare for the unexpected with the mysterious Craziness System, which keeps the gameplay fresh and exciting!

🎈 Join Our Discord Community:

We encourage you to join our lively Discord community to make the most of this exciting event. Share your experiences, offer feedback, and connect with fellow stick warriors to discuss the gameplay and find friends to play with. Our dedicated developers and passionate community members are eager to engage with you and answer any questions you may have. Join our Discord server here: https://discord.com/invite/AN89v75M65

✨ Your Feedback Matters:

Your feedback is invaluable to us as we continue to fine-tune and improve Holy Stick! We genuinely appreciate your thoughts on the gameplay, mechanics, and overall experience. Join our Discord community, hop into the designated feedback channels, and let us know your impressions. Together, we can shape Holy Stick! into an even more exhilarating gaming experience!

📢 Spread the Word:

If you have friends who love action-packed games, share the news about Holy Stick! and Steam Next Fest. Invite them to join the community, play the demo, and participate in the chaos alongside you. The more, the merrier! 🎊

We hope you will enjoy our demo! ✨